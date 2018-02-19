The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police officers were called in the early hours of Sunday after dozens of people were reported to be involved in a disturbance in Stanton which led to a party being broken up.

A resident, who lives in Woodland Road, told the Burton Mail he saw police cars and even a police dog outside when he was woken up just after midnight on Sunday morning, February 18.

He said: "I was woken up just after midnight by noises outside.

"The police sergeant told me they had broken up a party. They were trying to disperse them in taxis, but they didn't say what the problem had been.

"There was even clothes and shoes left behind in the grass verge this morning!"

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to the address in Stanton in the early hours of the morning and said no-one had been arrested.

A police spokesman said: "At around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 17, we were called to reports of a disturbance on Woodland Road in Stanton.

"Officers assisted in the dispersal of between 50 and 70 people. Nobody was arrested."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police by calling non-emergency number 101 and quoting incident number 1036 of February 17.