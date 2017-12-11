The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver has been caught travelling at 90mph in snowy conditions on a dual carriageway.

The man was stopped travelling at the staggering speed on the A500 after Staffordshire Police deployed an interceptor car due to the high number of accidents reported over the weekend following heavy snowfall.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued in the Midlands, which remains in force today.

The force had already dealt with several accidents on the roads, including two serious incidents on the nearby A50 where two officers were injured on Saturday afternoon before a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the evening, reports the Stoke Sentinel.

Speaking yesterday, Stoke North Local Policing Team commander chief inspector John Owen said: "We currently have an interceptor car patrolling in areas that have had a high number of accidents.

"One male just stopped doing 90mph on the A500. He's annoyed that we've ruined his Christmas.

"Hopefully, we've saved his Christmas with him now going home safely to his family."