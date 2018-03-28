The video will start in 8 Cancel

A hunting knife and money from a children's piggy bank were among items stolen during a burglary in Etwall.

Detectives from Derbyshire Police are appealing for information following the incident at a bungalow in Church Hill, in the village between 8.20am and 5pm on Tuesday, February 27, said a spokesman.

Detective Constable Jessica Shaw, who is investigating the burglary, has spoken of her 'concern that such a knife could now be circulating in the community'.

She said: "If you have been offered such a knife for sale or seen someone with one, we would urge you to make contact with us.

"The attacked bungalow is close to Etwall Cricket Club and we would ask that if anyone saw anything suspicious between the material times that they give us a call."

Anybody with information on the incident should contact Jessica Shaw on 101, quoting reference number 1800045773.

Alternatively you can message her online by visiting the 'contact us' section of the Derbyshire police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.