A church in Branston has been cordoned off by police due to a 'serious incident', it has been confirmed.
Forensics have been spotted taking photographs of the scene, as we wait for Staffordshire Police to release further information about the ‘serious incident’.
Passersby speak out
A passerby who lives near the church said: “I can’t remember anything like this having happened before. All I saw was this morning there was a female police officer walking around the ground and she picked something up off the ground.”
Neighbours say they are shocked
A resident who lives near the church and who didn’t want to be named, said: “It’s shocking.
“I went to work at 7.30am, came back at 9.30am and it was all cordoned off, I’ve got no idea what happened. I’ve seen police walking up and down the grounds searching and looking in bins.”
Our reporter on the scene says police are now inspecting the church grounds at the rear, and are looking inside bins and bushes as they continue their investigations.
Forensics inspecting a site next to the church
As police cordon off All Saints Church, forensics are now inspecting the scene.
Our reporter on the scene reveals forensics are now inspecting the site to the rear of the church
Forensics are now on the scene at All Saints Church.
A large police presence is at the scene outside All Saints Church, in Branston Road, as an investigation is launched.
A spokesman at the scene for Staffordshire Police, said: “There has been a serious incident and we have set up a cordon to preserve any evidence that there may be.
“Enquiries are ongoing and the forensic team is on its way to conduct further investigations. We have been on the scene since 7am and the staff at the church have been really cooperative and helpful.”