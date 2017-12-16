Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two police forces are combining their hi-tech knowhow to crackdown on an estimated 99,000 uninsured vehicles illegally on the roads in Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

Using advanced technology, the two forces are targeting vehicles spotted out and about without a valid insurance policy attached to them.

A letter is then sent to the registered keeper warning that they must arrange a valid insurance policy before continuing to drive the vehicle.

Hampshire and Thames Valley Police have already successfully trialled the approach, contacting 2,500 keepers of uninsured vehicles and seeing 80 per cent of them re-insure their vehicle as a result. The remaining 20 per cent were then targeted by their roads policing units, with 113 vehicles being seized.

So far across Staffordshire and the West Midlands, police have contacted 225 registered keepers and 69 per cent have already reinsured.

Another 213 registered keepers have been contacted in the last two weeks, giving them another fortnight to respond before additional action is taken.

Superintendent Dean Hatton, head of the Central Motorway Policing Group, said: "Research shows there can be a number of reasons why a vehicle is uninsured, aside from those who knowingly fail to insure.

"Operation Tutelage will help vehicle keepers by identifying that their vehicle is uninsured, giving them an opportunity to resolve the matter.

"However, those who deliberately avoid insuring their vehicles, or those who ignore the letters, will remain subject to enforcement and prosecution for the offence."

Central Motorway Policing Group's PC Jim Dutton, who is managing the operation, said: "We know that uninsured vehicles are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision, that drivers of uninsured vehicles are 10 times more likely to have a drink-driving conviction and six times more likely to have a defective vehicle.

"It is estimated that for 60 per cent of vehicles seized, the driver has a criminal record. We also have 130 people die each year through uninsured driving.

"It is vital for us to approach the problem of uninsured vehicles efficiently and Tutelage will help us to contact a large number of uninsured drivers and hopefully see many problems resolved. The small percentage who fail to comply will be identified and our Roads Policing Units will target those we should be looking for, who are more likely to be committing further offences."

Drivers stopped as a result of Tutelage will have their vehicle seized and rather than conditionally offered 6 points and a £300 fine, their case will be sent straight to Magistrates Court where a discretionary disqualification and higher fine will be sought.

The Motor Insurance Bureau, who have a remit to reduce uninsured driving, along with Thames Valley and Hampshire Police, have worked closely with the CMPG to assist them in kick-starting Tutelage in Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

Neil Drane, head of enforcement at MIB, said: "We will continue to support this initiative in 2018 and will encourage other forces in the UK to adopt it. We can see that the letters being sent to vehicle owners from Thames Valley and Hampshire are very effective.

"It is also an efficient use of manpower enabling both forces to maximise their resources to the benefit of their communities."

For self-service checks and further information you can visit AskMID.com to check your insurance and Gov.uk/sold-bought-vehicle for information on if you've recently sold or purchased a vehicle to ensure transfer of ownership.