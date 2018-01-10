The video will start in 8 Cancel

Derbyshire Police are searching for a convict who escaped from Sudbury open prison by 'jumping over the fence'.

An appeal has been issued by officers to find Adam Breen, who absconded from HMP Sudbury Prison yesterday, Tuesday, January 9, said a spokesman for the force.

The 28-year-old had been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on April 18, 2016 for offences of robbery, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

The man's last known address was in Castle Vale, in Birmingham.

On Tuesday morning, it is believed that Breen climbed over the fence at the prison and made his way towards the A50.

He has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

Breen is the second prisoner to have escaped the Derbyshire prison in just two days.

Brad Dicken, 19, escaped on Monday, January, who had been sentenced to four years and six months for causing death by dangerous driving.

Dicken's last know address is in the Tipton area of the West Midlands.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone with information as to either absconder's whereabouts to contact them on 101.