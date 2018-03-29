The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting for an absconder from Sudbury Prison who was serving almost eight years for fraud by false representation having been sentenced two years ago.

Abdoulie Gassama left HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, on Monday, March 26, and is yet to return.

The 36-year-old had been sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in June 2016 to seven-and-a-half years for fraud by false representation.

Gassama is black and stands at 6ft 4in tall, with a bald head and a heavy build.

Derbyshire police say that the man has connections to the Birmingham area, particularly near to Smethick and Hockley.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the force on 101. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.