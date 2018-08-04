The video will start in 8 Cancel

A terrified Woodville woman came downstairs to find an uninvited male intruder in her living room stroking her dog.

Police say they are looking into the incident which is believed to have happened at an address in Bernard Street, Woodville at around 9.40am on Tuesday, July 31.

Officers say the woman walked downstairs to discover an mystery visitor in her living room stroking her dog.

After approaching and verbally challenging the man, who is described as white, bald and in his 40s/50s, he reportedly ran away.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We are looking into the circumstances after a woman reported an uninvited visitor to her home on Bernard Street in Woodville at around 9.40am on Tuesday, July 31.

"We don't believe anything was stolen."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101.