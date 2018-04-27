Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer has described traffic conditions on the main road through Yoxall as "appalling" - and claims pedestrians will die because of heavy lorries using it as a short cut.

In a letter to the Yoxall Traffic Action Group, Pete Perry states someone will be killed on the A515 in the village if Staffordshire County Council does not put measures in place to ban heavy lorries from rumbling down the road, forcing each other onto pavements and narrowly missing pedestrians.

The campaign group is embroiled in a feud with the highways authority over what it claims is a lack of action from the council in creating a weight limit on the road as drivers use it to bypass the A38 and A50.

However, the council says it is a measure it cannot enforce on what is classed as part of the county's "primary road network". However, it is instead moving to install signs warning HGVs the road is unsuitable for them.

But, angry residents are continuing to compile shocking footage of large wagons rumbling down the road and mounting pavements.

Campaigners furious after claiming lorry mounted icy pavement on A515 school walk route at Yoxall

The letter written by Mr Perry, which has also been sent to the council, was submitted with a photograph of two large lorries forced to mount the pavement as they pass each other.

It said: “I was outside the front of our house with the neighbour and witnessed what you can see in the photo. My neighbour was on the pavement at the time. I could have taken 50 photos of other lorries doing the same and worse in the period of time I was out there. It is clear that there is not enough room for two lorries to pass without putting pedestrians' lives at risk.

“Bearing in mind I am a police officer I have reported the incident to the highways department at the county council as dangerous to pedestrians.

“I was a uniformed officer in Staffordshire for more than eight years before moving on to other areas of policing. I can say that I have never witnessed a complete lack of safety or the lack of recognition of that fact to this degree in that time.

“It is in my professional opinion that we will witness a fatal accident with a pedestrian in the near future if measures are not taken to stop this appalling activity. The county council must now shoulder the responsibility to stop this passage of heavy goods vehicles that are only taking a short cut between the A50 and the A38.

“I have not got involved before now but after seeing a lorry drive on the pavement when there was pedestrians on it put a chill through me.”

Mr Perry said had he been in uniform, he would have stopped the vehicles.

In an attempt to find a solution, the council set up a "freight forum" for dialogue between itself, hauliers, villagers and parish councillors.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: “Our freight and community forum was set up in include a range of organisations, including parish councils, to address concerns about the issue of HCV use on county roads.

“Finding a solution in respect of the number and size of HCVs (heavy commercial vehicles) using the A515 is a complex issue and we know a frustrating one to affected communities. We are now looking to introduce a number of restrictions on roads off the A515 which we know HCVs use to access the A515. These experimental orders could help to significantly reduce HCV’s using the A515 and surrounding roads.

“Before introducing these restrictions we have consulted with neighbouring authorities, Highways England and the Department for Transport given the primary route status of the A515 and its use as an emergency diversion route for the A38 and the A50.

“While the implementation of a weight limit on the A515 still remains an option, this will not be considered until the current experimental orders have been introduced, monitored and reviewed.”