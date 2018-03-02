Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police probe has been launched involving a staff member at Repton School who is now on indefinite leave.

The staff member is "no longer carrying out any school duties", according to an email sent out to parents which has been seen by the Burton Mail's sister title the Derby Telegraph.

The nature of the investigation has not been revealed but a spokeswoman for Derbyshire Police said "safeguarding concerns" have been raised at the private school.

It is understood the case is not related to a separate Repton School staff member who was arrested at the end of January on suspicion of attempting sexual contact with a child who was not at the school. That staff member no longer works at the school.

An email sent to parents by the school's head teacher, Alastair Land, on Friday said: "I am writing to let you know that an investigation is currently under way involving a Repton staff member. The staff member in question is on indefinite leave and is no longer carrying out any school duties.

"The safety and welfare of our pupils is the school’s highest priority and we have robust safeguarding procedures in place to protect our pupils. Repton has been working with external agencies in full throughout. You will appreciate that I am unable to go into any more detail at this stage, but I do recognise the concern this news brings and will therefore be in touch with further information as soon as I am able."

The Burton Mail's sister paper Derby Telegraph asked the school whether it wanted to comment on the email sent to parents, along with a series of questions including what involvement the police had in the case, whether or not the member of staff was still working at the school and whether or not they had been suspended.

The school did not answer the questions but provided a short statement which said: "The safety and welfare of our pupils is the school’s highest priority and we have robust safeguarding procedures in place to protect our pupils."

Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Board, a body made up of a range of organisations such as local authorities and the police to protect young people, has also been made aware of the incident.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council, which has representatives on the board, said: "We are working closely with the police as part of a multi-agency approach around concerns raised at Repton School. Derbyshire Safeguarding Children’s Board is also aware."

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are working as part of a multi-agency team to deal with safeguarding concerns at Repton School.

"The response to this is still in the early stages and we are working closely with the school at this time."