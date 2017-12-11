The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists are being asked to help police get to the bottom of two crashes that caused heavy delays on the A50 this morning.

Drivers were left frustrated when traffic was reduced the one lane today, December 11, after two collisions on the eastbound carriageway.

Now police are calling for witnesses to help them gather information as to how the accidents happened.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "At 7.05am, we were called to reports of two separate two-vehicle road traffic collisions on the A50 eastbound, between Blythe Bridge roundabout and Uttoxeter.

"There was also another vehicle lodged on the embankment. Luckily no one was injured, but as traffic was reduced to one lane, it caused some delays.

"The road was fully open again by around 8.25am. Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting incident 95 of December 11."