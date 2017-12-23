The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are on the hunt for a man that has withdrawing cash from ATM machines in Derbyshire with what is believed to be a stolen debit card.

The incidents began in the Swadlincote area on Thursday, October 26.

Detectives have released a photograph of a man they believe may be able to help then in their invstigation.

A spokesman for the force said: "The image is small and distored, however, if he looks even vaguely familiar, please call PC Nikita Devney on 101 quoting reference number 17000466713.

"Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website."

Information can also be given anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.