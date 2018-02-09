The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after two suspicious incidents on the A50 and A38 in South Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police has revealed that a Jeep-style vehicle drove in to the back of another vehicle several times, on the A50 westbound between junction 3, Bonnie Prince island and junction 4 Toyota island.

A short time later police then received reports of a similar incident on the A38 southbound between the Toyota roundabout and the Anoki restaurant.

This was reported at around 7.15pm on Saturday, January 6, but has just been released to the media.

PC Brendan Lockett is investigating the incidents and would like to speak to the two people in the pictures about them.

PC Lockett said: "The actions of the driver of the Jeep are totally unexplained and were very dangerous, especially, coming as they did on two busy roads.

"I am very keen to speak to the two men in the CCTV pictures about the incidents and would ask if anyone recognises them, or were travelling along these stretches of roads at this time and saw anything suspicious, that they make contact with me."

Anyone with information can call PC Lockett on 101 quoting reference number 18000010221.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org