Derbyshire have released a new image of a heavily pregnant teenage prisoner who has gone missing from hospital.

Sefora Tanase, 19, a prisoner at HMP Foston Hall is 'unlawfully at large' after disappearing from the Royal Derby Hospital on Thursday, December 21 at around 1.30pm.

Derbyshire Police has expressed their concern for the welfare of Tanase.

The woman is in the latter stages of pregnany, and is around 5ft 1in tall, with dark eyes, dark hair and a tattoo on her right forearm.

After being missing for almost a whole day, Derbyshire Police have said they are concerned for her welfare, who last seen wearing dark-coloured leggings, a dark-coloured long sleeved top, grey pumps with pom-poms and a watch.

The police had released an image from CCTV footage of her, but have now provided a closer image of her full face.

Tanase is of Romanian nationality and has strong links to the Birmingham area, with Kingswood Road in Moseley being her last known address.

Anybody with any information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident number 431 of December 21.