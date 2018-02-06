The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog has suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked by another animal which had been let off its lead in Newton Solney.

Derbyshire Police released the shocking pictures of the injured pet dog in a warning to owners to keep their dogs under control.

The incident happened in a field off Newton Road in the village on Monday, January 29, and resulted in the dog needing vet treatment to a seven-inch wound.

PCSO Harriet Dunn, who works as part of the Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team, released the pictures to issue a warning to dog owners to ensure that they are in control of their pets.

The warning comes as the team received five separate reports last month of dogs either attacking other dogs, or people walking with their dogs in South Derbyshire.

In one of these incidents a sheepdog, off its lead, ran at a seven-year-old boy in Aston-on-Trent.

PCSO Dunn said: "With the incident in Newton Solney the owner of the dog that caused the injuries has taken full responsibility, apologised and paid for the vet's bill for the treatment required.

"However, we feel it is important to remind dog owners and those in charge of dogs, that they have a responsibility to keep them under control."