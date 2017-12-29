The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arsonists have been blamed for a fire which blew out windows and damaged valuable computers at a Uttoxeter school.

Thugs last night, Thursday, December 28, set a shed alight in the grounds of Tynsel Parkes Primary Academy.

Intense heat from the fire caused damage to the School Road site's main building.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help catch the culprits.

Officers have alerted caretakers at other schools across town and warned them to be on their guard.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.40pm. Someone had set fire to the shed at the back of the school.

"Unknown offenders have entered the school grounds and ignited the building by unknown means, then made off from the scene.

"The fire caused slight damage to computers and the main school building and the windows have popped due to the heat.

"We don't believe anyone has gained entry to the school.

"We closed off School Road while the fire service extinguished the fire.

"If anyone has any information that could help our investigation, they should call 101, quoting incident number 517 of December 28."

Police were already on the scene when fire engines from Uttoxeter and Longton arrived.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We received a call from Staffordshire Police at 5.40pm on Thursday, December 28, requesting our attendance.

"We mobilised crews from Uttoxeter and Longton and one of our tactical advice officers attended with them.

"It was a fire in a shed at the rear of the school building and we used one hose-reel jet to extinguish it.

"The key-holder to the school was in attendance, as were the police. We left the incident with police at 6.45pm."

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.