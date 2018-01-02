The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns are growing for a 14-year-old Derbyshire boy who has been missing for almost a week.

Que Smith, of Burton Road, Derby, has not been seen since around 10.20pm on Wednesday, December 27.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim built. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie with skinny black joggers and black Nike trainers.

He has links to Staffordshire and Northamptonshire and police have reason to believe he may have spent time in the Coventry area.

Anyone with information on Que's whereabouts or who can help officers locate him should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 815 of December 27.