Police had to use tear gas on a Swadlincote man after he waved an iron bar just feet away from their faces, a court has heard.

South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard police had been called to Stanhope Road after receiving reports of "a domestic incident" taking place inside.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lech Boluchowski standing outside an alleyway clutching an iron weight-lifting bar.

They then asked the 41-year-old to drop it or hand it over to them but he refused so they were forced to use CS gas, more commonly known as tear gas, the hearing was told.

Before they could detain him, Boluchowski ran back inside and used his body to barricade himself in.

But they managed to force their way in where he was found on the floor following the effects of being sprayed.

The officers were able to grab the bar and contain the defendant, eventually arresting him.

Handing him a 12-month community order, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "I suspect that drink was involved in this matter.

"You behaved in such a way that the officers were fearful for their safety and the police have a difficult enough job to do without having to deal with an incident like this.

"In fairness to you no-one else was involved in this apart from yourself, you have pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and you are a man of previous good character."

Ann Barrett, prosecuting, said officers were called to Stanhope Road shortly before midnight on December 9.

She said: "They had been called to a report of a domestic incident and when they arrived this defendant was standing in an alleyway between his home and his neighbour's.

"He had in his hand an iron bar, a weight-lifting bar, which had a weight attached to one end of it.

"He was asked to drop the pole on a number of occasions but refused.

"Officers used CS spray twice on him but he got back into his property and used his body to barricade himself in.

"The officers were able to force their way into the house and the in the kitchen the defendant had dropped the bar and was lying face down on the floor because of the effects of the gas.

"Officers say that during the incident he was waving it just feet away from their faces."

Boluchowski pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and as part of his community order he was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

Judge Taaffe also ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Rob Wetton, for Boluchowski, said: "He came to this country to work in 2005 from Poland.

"He works as a plasterer and describes himself as someone who sculpts with his hands.

"His work is skilled and as a result of this incident he suffered an injury to his wrist and he has not been able to do that work."