Leave the car at home or don't drink - that is the message from police covering Burton and Swadlincote as the Christmas party season is now in full swing.

The festive season is a time of over indulgence and one too many drinks at the Christmas party but when enjoying a drink it is best to leave the car at home - or risk serious consecquences.

Police in Burton and South Derbyshire will once again be out in force, aiming to keep people safe over Christmas,including testing drivers to make sure they are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In December 2016, Staffordshire Police carried out a total of 1,336 alcohol breath tests, with 171 drivers arrested after being found to be positive or refusing a breath test, equating to 12.8 per cent of those tested.

This shows an increase of one-and-a-half per cent on the 2015 December campaign when 1,394 tests were carried out, with 158 arrested for failing or refusing a breath test.

Inspector Matt Derrick, of Staffordshire Police, said: "Drink or drug driving is not only irresponsible and against the law, the real consequences wreck lives and families. That family could be yours.

"All too often officers have to tell families that their loved ones have been seriously injured or even died as a result of a collision. Is a drink, or taking drugs really worth badly injuring or killing someone?

"There are other consequences of drink or drug driving. Motorists risk losing their licence for a minimum of 12 months, a hefty fine, or even a prison sentence. Their insurance premiums will go up, they risk losing their job and having a criminal record.

"We urge people to plan how they will get home before a night out – whether to not drink, decide on a designated driver, or pre-book a taxi. Always make sure you are sober and fit to drive the morning after."

This year Derbyshire police has released its Christmas drink-drive video with subtitles to make people think twice about drinking and driving.

Launched on Friday, December 1, this video tells the story of a road collision caused by a drink-driver, which leaves several people seriously injured and one dead.

"The story is told using children's toys, and the force also enlisted the help of children to voice the dialogue, based on the real-life radio chatter that takes place between the emergency services at scenes of fatal collisions.

A spokesman said that it is a short video that they hope illustrates the very real dangers and potentially deadly consequences of drink or drug-driving - and most importantly, the painful legacy such an incident has for those left behind, particularly for children.

Sergeant Steve Hughes, of Derbyshire police's roads policing unit, said: "The video is intended to make people sit up and take notice, so that the very clear safety message sinks in.

"If someone gets behind the wheel while drunk, they put themselves at serious risk of harm and even death, and what they have to think about is that they have family and friends who will then forever associate Christmas with their death.

"Nobody should see that as acceptable, and my hope is that people will take the message on board and help keep themselves and other road users safe.

"The dangers of getting behind the wheel while drunk or under the influence of drugs cannot be understated and our message is simple – it isn't worth the risk."

Last December, more than 20 road accident were caused by drink or drug-drivers. Officers from the force also breath-tested 273 drivers, with 43 testing positive, failing to provide a sample, or refusing to take the test.

They also carried out 25 drug swipes, to test for the presence of controlled drugs in the saliva of motorists. Eight drivers tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine, cannabis, or both.

Anyone with concerns about someone they believes is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.