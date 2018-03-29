The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shopkeepers are being urged to fit special smoke emitting devices as a way of stopping cigarette thieves.

It comes after a spate of raids where kiosks in Moira and Castle Donington were targeted.

One was a break in at a store in in Shortheath Road, Moira on Tuesday, February 20 around 2am. The cigarette kiosk was damaged and cigarettes were stolen.

The other was a break in at a store in Bondgate, Castle Donington on Friday, February 23 around 3am. Nothing was stolen.

Leicestershire Police are now offering vital security information and advice to retailers as a way of protecting themselves after the spate of burglaries in the area.

The advice, given by the counties' crime prevention co-ordinator, urges retailers to consider installing smoke emitting devices to fill cigarette kiosks in the event of a raid.

The devices work by filling a room with smoke to disorientate criminals, making it harder to see what they intend to steal.

Retailers have also been advised to fit monitored intruder alarms, consider fitting CCTV systems and internal metal roller shutters, and remove stock from cigarette kiosks in the evenings before closing.

Detective Inspector Helen Fletcher said: "I would like to ask owners and managers of convenience stores within the Leicestershire area to review the security measures they currently have in place.

"If anyone has any information, we urge them to either contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Other advice relating to all aspects of business security, premises and staff can be found on the force website. Follow the Advice and Information section, then Crime Prevention followed by Business Crime.