A fraud alert has been issued throughout Staffordshire and Derbyshire to guard against heartless criminals targeting the vulnerable and elderly to access their bank details.

Residents in the two counties are being advised by police about a recent spike in banking customers falling victim to fraud.

Victims, who are typically either old or vulnerable, are persuaded to withdraw cash or transfer money into a different bank account.

Typically, they are contacted by phone and led to believe they are speaking with a representative either from a bank, police force or Action Fraud.

In many instances, victims are told that their bank accounts have been compromised and are then given a list of instructions on how to transfer funds to an apparent alternative account for safety.

Detective Inspector at Derbyshire Police Debbie King has backed the national warning, saying: "It's so important that people take steps to protect their elderly relatives and friends by continually warning them of the dangers.

"The stories being sold to victims by fraudsters are, of course, wide and varied. The criminals prey on people's willingness to help, or the fear of losing money unless they act quickly. It might be claims that hackers are attacking their internet or bank account."

She advised that one of the more elaborate recent scams saw fraudsters claim to be a representative from a fraud department at a bank.

The victim is told they need to assist the police - as part of a planned ‘sting’ into corrupt staff -by withdrawing money, taking it home and waiting for a courier to collect it as evidence for the police.

They are given details of exactly how to act while in the bank withdrawing the cash, including avoiding eye contact or not talking about what they are doing. The fraudsters may even provide them with an example of an excuse for withdrawing a substantial amount of money, should they be asked.

Detective Inspector King added: "In some instances, victims are instructed to make repeat trips to branches to withdraw or transfer funds.

"Even when they realise they have been a victim of fraud, some people are too embarrassed to tell anyone and their health can suffer as a result.

"This is why it is so important we have these conservations with each other – and especially with our elderly friends and relatives.

"The bottom line is that legitimate organisations would never call an individual and ask them to withdraw or transfer money."

Anybody who suspects they may have fallen victim to fraud should get in touch at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. In an emergency, call 999.

'Bailiff company' scam warning

Officials from East Staffordshire Borough Council have warned restaurant owners of a new scam which has targeted numerous victims in a neighbouring borough.

A number of restaurants in Tamworth have fallen victim to fake bailiff companies, sometimes pretending to be acting on behalf of Tamworth Borough Council.

These calls typically see callers contact restaurants by phone and demand card payments while threatening to remove goods if the amount is not paid.

While officials at East Staffordshire Borough Council have insisted that there have been no reports of similar instances occurring in the borough, they are urging restaurant owners to be aware.

Any business which receives a suspicious call are advised to check if they actually owe money by verifying the name and identity of the company calling, including a head office number to contact.

Anybody who suspects they have received a bogus call should contact the council’s revenues team before making payments by phoning 01283 508859 or by emailing recovery@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk .

Alternatively, visit one of the customer service centres in the Market Place, Burton, or Uttoxeter Library, in High Street.