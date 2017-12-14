The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have made an urgent appeal after a village Christmas tree was wrecked a few hours after the lights switch-on

The tree in Market Place, Melbourne, was attacked at around 10.50pm on Friday, December 1.

Derbyshire police released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the night-time incident.

It is being investigated by PCSO Emma Guest. She said: “We would like to speak to the man and woman in the picture.

“The tree is the focus of the Market Place at this time of year and is the result of a lot of hard work from the organisers.

"It is such a shame that this has happened and so we would ask that if anyone has any information that they make contact with us.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident or recognises the people in the stills should call police on 101 quoting reference number 17000537340

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org