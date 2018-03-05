The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thieves have broken into a van in Uttoxeter and stolen valuable power tools

The Citroen van was broken into at around 1am this morning, March 5, in Stone Road. The vehicle was damaged in the raid.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "At around 1am on Monday, March 5, a Citroen van was broken into on Stone Road, Uttoxeter.

"Unknown offenders caused damage to the vehicle, and gained access via the rear doors before taking various power tools.

"An investigation is on-going and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, and quote incident number 019 of March 5."