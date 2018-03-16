The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "precautionary inspection" has been called at Uttoxeter Racecourse after snow was forecast ahead of its biggest race day of the year, with 16,000 punters set to descend on the track.

Groundsmen will inspect conditions at 8am tomorrow morning, March 17, ahead of the Midlands Grand National, Uttoxeter's biggest annual event which pumps an estimated £1 million into the town's economy.

Officials have said the course is currently fit for racing and will cope as long as the weather is not worse than forecast overnight.

A weather warning for snow and ice has been announced for Staffordshire by the Met Office for tomorrow and into the weekend.

Clerk of the course Charlie Moore spoke to The Racing Post about the situation.

He said: "The track is perfectly raceable at the moment but we've had 30mm of rain in the last week and the forecast is difficult to read.

"When the wind switches round to the east it could bring back the rain we had overnight or it could return as snow.

"It could also get down to -2C overnight but I'm hoping it will only be a slight ground frost."

Racecourse bosses have confirmed one or two fences could be left out of the major jump race.

However, an extra fence will be in place compared to last year after extra track space was created to cope with an increased safety limit.

Four races from the meet are due to be screened live on ITV4, including the big one, the Midlands Grand National at 3.35pm, which has a huge £125,000 prize fund and was first held in Uttoxeter in 1969.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day.

"These showers may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening.

"Any melting of lying snow will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces on Saturday morning and night."