Campaigners who say plastic "should be supporting, not harming" the environment have launched an ambitious plan to teach Uxonians to turn litter into furniture.

The Litterbug Plastics project has already hosted a series of litter picks in Uttoxeter - and is now launching workshops to transform used plastics into useful household items.

After the horrific effect waste plastic has on the environment was thrust into the spotlight by BBC's Blue Planet, the litterbugs are even using machinery and moulds made from recycled materials.

The project's Kate Copeland said: "It needs to be understood that this isn’t a throw-away material, but a valuable resource that shouldn’t be harming our environment and community, but supporting it.

"We already have a number of volunteers that go out litter-picking - our next litter pick is on May 13 - and sadly, during those picks, we find an incredible amount of waste plastic.

"Waste plastics contaminate our food, water and air. According to Keele University, of the UK’s single-use plastic bottles, it’s estimated that 35 million are used – and discarded – each day, but only 19 million are recycled.

"The 16 million bottles that aren’t recycled go to incinerators, landfill or the environment, even though they are easily reprocessed.

"The Litterbug Plastics project will help to minimise this plastic waste and litter discarded in our home town - and hopefully beyond as the project grows - by reprocessing."

The litterbugs now need cash to set up the workshop and are awaiting lottery grants.

They have also launched a crowd-funding campaign - with one anonymous donor having pledged £1,000 - and are calling on businesses to sponsor the project.

One of those to donate is Uttoxeter resident Harriet Radley, who is a representative of organic cosmetics firm Neal's Yard Remedies (NYR).

She said: "I'm going to be getting involved with this project as it sings to my values and that of NYR and I will be continuing to fund-raise for the project via my work."

Kate said: "We will work with a number of community groups to provide them with necessary items, from cups and bowls to chairs and even sculptured commissions, all made out of litter and plastic waste.

"This workshop will be part of the Precious Plastics programme which is a global initiative to help eliminate plastic waste worldwide.

"We have a potential Uttoxeter workshop space earmarked but are still on the look-out for a more central site to the town so that it's easily accessible, as we will be running training courses, craft workshops and team-building sessions.

"Even though we initially plan to benefit Uttoxeter, we eventually hope to expand the litter pick across Staffordshire, as well as create job opportunities and work placements for those in the area."

Anyone who wants to give to the crowd-funding campaign can do so online at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/staffordshire-litterbug-plastics