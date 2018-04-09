Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heavily-pregnant inmate who was transferred to hospital due to complications slipped out after telling guards she needed the toilet, a court has heard.

Seven months pregnant Sefora Tanase fled from the Royal Derby Hospital when she was taken there from HMP Foston Hall just days before Christmas. Her disappearance sparked a manhunt.

Abigail Joyce, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court that the 21-year-old had been transferred there due to complications relating to her pregnancy but told the guards who took her there she needed the toilet.

They allowed her to go on her own believing the route she was taking "was a dead end" and did not give her the opportunity to escape.

Miss Joyce said: "But after some length of time they went to check, discovered the toilets were empty, searched the hospital and surrounding area and it was plain she had left.

"She in fact tried houses in the nearby area asking one of them to call her a taxi saying she wanted to get back to Birmingham.

"The taxi arrived but would not take her unless she gave him the money up front which she did not have."

Police then circulated Tanase as a missing person to the media and she was discovered days later in Birmingham after the couple whose house she went to in Derby recognised her and called the police.

Jailing her for 13 months, Judge Peter Cooke said: "This is an unusual case because removing yourself from custody had the protracted effect of exposing your unborn child to an increased risk that a pregnancy which was not going at all smoothly would end in tragedy.

"I accept that was not something you intended but if you thought about matters sensibly you will have seen the risk.

"This is a case where you did not just escape but you made very determined efforts to stay out of sight of the authorities.

"It would be a rare escape case that does not require immediate custody and this certainly does demand custody."

Miss Joyce said Tanase, who has eight previous convictions, was serving a 16-week sentence at Foston Hall having been convicted at Stafford Magistrates' Court for theft and fraud when the escape happened on December 21.

She said guards took her to the Royal Derby Hospital due to complications in her pregnancy and after she had been assessed and placed in a TV room she asked them if she could use a nearby toilet and fled.

Miss Joyce said: "After she was found and arrested she said she committed the offence because she was concerned her baby might be taken away from her."

Tanase, now a mother-of-two, formerly of Kingswood Road, Mosley, Birmingham and now of HMP Foston Hall, pleaded guilty to one count of escape.

Mohammed Riaz, mitigating, said: "She is a somewhat immature defendant who escaped from hospital rather than actual prison and she was in fear that her child would be taken by social services.

"That was premature in any event because her new baby resides with its biological father."

Judge Cooke said a decision on whether to deport Tanase at the end of her sentence back to her home country of Romania would be made by the relevant authorities.