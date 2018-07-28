Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Film lovers wanting to enjoy a night at the flicks in the great outdoors are being invited to the grand surroundings of a South Derbyshire stately home.

The Summer Nights Outdoor Film Festival is heading to Calke Abbey for four nights of films in August.

The historic building, which is based in Ticknall, will be showing the classic romcom Pretty Woman, staring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts on Thursday, August 2, and horror film IT on Saturday, August 4.

It will also be also showing The Greatest Showman staring Hugh Jackman, on Friday and Sunday, August 2 and August 4, but those showings have now sold out. Bosses said The Greatest showman had been the quickest selling film to date.

At Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield in Derbyshire, they will be showing eighties classic Dirty Dancing on Saturday, August 18.

People who really want to see The Greatest Showman but have missed out on tickets will still get chance as the Derby venue QUAD will also be screening the film outdoors at Derby Rugby Club and then at Mickleover Sports Football Club in Derby this August.

Tickets for all of the showings are available by visiting the website here.

Calke Abbey is a classic English country house and part of the National Trust.

The building had stood untouched for more than 100 years when the trust took it over in 1985.

The interior design of the stately home has been left pretty much untouched so looks like it was when the trust took it over in 1985.

The house was owned by the Harpur family for nearly 300 years until it was passed to the trust in 1985 in lieu of death duties.

Now, visitors are welcome to see the decaying structure of the building has been paused, with many of the rooms deliberately displayed in the state of decline found when the house was handed over to the trust in the eighties.

Pretty Woman

This 1990 romantic comedy stars Richard Gere as the wealthy businessman Edward and Julia Roberts as down on her luck prostitute Vivian.

Edward picks up Vivian for a laugh and hires her to stay with him for the weekend and so their love story begins. The two get closer, only to discover there are significant hurdles to overcome as they try to bridge the gap between their very different worlds.

The film was directed by Garry Marshall and comes from a screenplay by JF Lawton. Pretty Woman was the third highest-grossing film of 1990 and saw the highest number of ticket sales in America ever for a romantic comedy.

IT

The American supernatural horror film revolves around seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine. They are about to face their worst nightmare when they are forced to take on an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children.

During one terrifying summer, the children band together as the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

The Greatest Showman

The 2017 American musical is inspired by the story of PT Barnum's and his creation of the Barnum and Bailey Circus as well as the lives of its star attractions.

The Greatest Showman is an original film that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

It stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya and was directed by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut and written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon.