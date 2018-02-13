Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prison officer was paid £1,000 a time to smuggle drugs and a mobile phone into the Staffordshire jail where he worked, a court has heard.

Adrian Kedzierski has admitted taking items into Dovegate prison near Uttoxeter on six occasions.

The 49-year-old, who is married with three children, was warned at Stafford Crown Court that he faces a substantial prison sentence for his crime.

His case was adjourned for reports until March 20 by Judge Michael Chambers QC who said Kedzierski had been involved in a serious breach of trust.

"You would have known that drugs in prisons is an endemic problem and you where doing it for reward," he said.

Darron Whitehead, for Kedzierski, said his client, who had been arrested in March last year, had been approached about taking items into the prison and it was his own stupidity that he had agreed.

He told the court that there were concerns over a change in his client's demeanour in the past month as he faced the inevitable prison sentence and requested that sentence be delayed for a psychological report.

Judge Chambers remanded Kedzierski in custody and said he 'had not been persuaded' to adjourn for a psychological report and turned down Mr Whitehead's application to allow his client bail over the weekend to be able to talk to his family.

Following a request from Mr Whitehead, prison staff at the court confirmed that arrangements were in hand to ensure Kedzierski was not be held on remand at HMP Dovegate, where he had worked.

At an earlier hearing Kedzierski, of Craven Street, Burton, had pleaded guilty to taking a controlled drug into the prison and admitted a charge of misconduct in public office by taking prohibited items into the prison between October, 2016, and February last year.

In a two-hour interview Kedzierski was said to have made "a full and frank" admissions.

Neil Ahuja, prosecuting, said the defendant had taken a controlled drug - know as Mamba, a Class B drug - as well as a mobile phone, into the prison on one occasion and had taken items into the prison on six occasions.

"On four occasions parcels were delivered to his home, which he signed for, and which he believed contained drugs," he said.

Mr Ahuja said on two occasions Kedzierski was driven to collect items and one package contained a phone and drugs. The contents of the other parcel were not known.

"He received £1,000 on each occasion he received a parcel and the money was inside the package," he said.

Mr Ahuja said that by his actions Kedzierski had committed the offence of misconduct in public office.

A confiscation application under the Proceeds of Crime Act was also adjourned until May 29.