An inmate who was behind bars for making death threats has walked out of an open prison.

Jason Hatton absconded from HMP Sudbury on Sunday, April 15, Derbyshire police have said.

The 43-year-old had been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in April last year after making threats to kill and was sentenced to five years and two months' imprisonment.

Hatton is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of an angel on his back.

Police say he has links to the Birmingham area and could currently be there.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.

Those who may have an idea where Hatton is can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.