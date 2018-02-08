The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prisoner is on the run after failing to return to an open prison in South Derbyshire.

Mathias Lescott, sentenced to 11 years and six months for aggravated burglary and robbery in 2013, failed to return to Sudbury prison on Wednesday, February 7. He had been on a work placement.

The 34-year-old is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall with short black hair and wearing a Adidas tracksuit.

He had connections with Birmingham and Stoke and his last known address is in Stoke.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 and quote incident 911 of February 7.

