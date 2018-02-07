Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An East Staffordshire school chaplain who quit his job has been suspended from clergy duties for "inappropriate conduct", it has emerged.

The Diocese of Lichfield has made Rev Rupert Jarvis the subject of a three-year prohibition order for "conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to the work of a clergyperson". Rev Jarvis had consented to the order.

He resigned from his post at Denstone College in July last year - a month after the Bishop of Lichfield received a formal complaint about his behaviour. His suspension came into force in October.

Diocese bosses refused to discuss details of the case with the Burton Mail, other than to say it involved a "personal matter unrelated to the college". It is understood the suspension does not relate to a safeguarding matter.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Lichfield told the Burton Mail: "Rupert Jarvis made the decision to resign as chaplain of Denstone College in July 2017.

"The Bishop of Lichfield received a formal complaint about Mr Jarvis' conduct in June 2017, which was considered under the clergy discipline measure.

"The complaint concerned a personal matter unrelated to the college.

"As a result, Mr Jarvis consented to a three-year prohibition order from officiating as a member of clergy for conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to the work of a clergyperson.

"The Diocese of Lichfield takes the conduct of its clergy and complaints about such matters very seriously."

The Burton Mail asked whether Rev Jarvis would comment on the matter, but diocese bosses said he had declined to do so.

A spokesman for Denstone College said there was "nothing that the college can add" to the diocese's statement.

A spokesman for the Lichfield Diocesan Registry - the diocese's legal office - said: "Proceedings were commenced by the Archdeacon of Stoke-upon-Trent, by a complaint dated June 22, 2017, against the Reverend Rupert Charles Melbourn Jarvis and have now been dealt with under the measure.

"Mr Jarvis admitted conduct unbecoming or inappropriate to the office and work of a clerk in holy orders.

"A penalty by consent was imposed on Mr Jarvis by the Bishop of Lichfield of a prohibition from exercising any of the functions of his orders for a period of three years commencing on 17 October 2017."

Denstone College, in College Road, is a private boarding school for secondary age pupils. It also has a sixth form.