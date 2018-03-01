The video will start in 8 Cancel

A total of 18 homes are set to be built in Etwall after proposals were approved by South Derbyshire District Council.

Land at Willington Road, Etwall - erection of 18 homes with associated garages, car parking, driveways and infrastructure - approved.

26 Common Farm, Main Street, Milton - listed building consent for the demolition and replacement of sun room and canopy and the installation of new doors and windows along with internal alterations - approved.

Woodstock, land adjacent to Cadley Hill Road, Swadlincote - outline application for residential development of one detached home and garage - withdrawn.

Thomas Cooke Melbourne Memorial Gardens, High Street, Melbourne - the pruning and crown thinning of three fruit trees – approved.

33 Derby Road, Melbourne - listed building consent for painting shop windows and front door - approved.

Bretby Cottage, Repton Road, Bretby - change of use of part of the land from agricultural to domestic garden - refused.

Sharpes Pottery, West Street, Swadlincote - listed building consent for replacement sign and notice boards - approved.

33 Main Street, Walton on Trent - pruning of an oak tree - approved.

57 Main Street, Rosliston - erection of rear extensions - approved.

40 Main Street, Ticknall - erection of extensions and replacement of all windows - approved.

45 High Street, Repton - two-storey extension to existing outbuilding to create ancillary accommodation - refused.