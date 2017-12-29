Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a £10.5 million "gateway site" which could bring nearly 2,000 jobs to South Derbyshire and ease traffic congestion at one of the area's busiest roundabouts have been revealed.

A new project, known as the Woodville Swadlincote Regeneration Route, could be created as a bypass to rid Woodville’s Tollgate roundabout of traffic congestion after Government-funded plans were finally submitted by council chiefs.

South Derbyshire council leaders said the proposals would provide much-needed relief for traffic and open the area up for new employment, supporting major regeneration plans for Swadlincote.

Derbyshire County Council, as the highways authority, has applied to South Derbyshire District Council for permission to create a road, along with three new roundabouts and associated infrastructure.

This will affect Derby Road, Swadlincote Road, Woodhouse Street and Kiln Way, and across land at the former Dyson site, in Occupation Lane, Woodville.

If approved, the road will connect between the existing roundabout spur in Occupation Lane, Woodville, and Derby Road within Swadlincote. Three new roundabout junctions will be formed, two on the vacant Dyson site to give access to development land, and one to create a new junction to connect Derby Road, Swadlincote Road and Woodhouse Street

The first section of the new road link, which was championed by Councillor Paul Dunn, who previously represented Woodville on the Swadlincote Central ward on the county council, has already been constructed as part of the Woodville Woodlands housing development.

It takes traffic from the A511 Ashby Road as far as Occupation Lane. The second section would complete the link from Occupation Lane to the A514 Swadlincote Road.

A report compiled by Chesterfield-based AECOM Infrastructure & Environment UK Limited said: "The purpose of the Woodville link road is to unlock the development of the Woodville Regeneration Area and provide relief to existing junctions within Woodville. The route will provide essential infrastructure to access the Woodville Regeneration Area, which is an extensive brownfield site allocated for employment and housing in the Local Plan.

"The link road will also provide an alternative route to Swadlincote from the south, reducing congestion at the heavily congested Tollgate island.

"The Woodville Regeneration Area is the district council's single highest priority for regeneration and is allocated in the Local Plan for employment-led development. Development of the Woodville Regeneration Area is fundamental to the future prosperity of Swadlincote, providing much needed space for businesses and homes, creating jobs and facilitating the continued regeneration of the former mining town of Swadlincote."

The Burton Mail reported earlier this year that the development is poised to go ahead after the Government handed the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership a £63 million funding boost for schemes in its spring budget.

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership helps create jobs, build homes, raise productivity, support businesses and encourage economic growth.

The development, which centres on a new link road from the A511 through the brownfield 'Tollgate Park' site to the A514, is expected to create a total of 1,873 jobs and 173 homes.

Speaking in his role as director of economic development at the district council, its chief executive Frank McArdle said: "I welcome the receipt of the application which is now under consideration and, subject to the outcome, it is a fantastic opportunity for South Derbyshire to welcome yet more investment in what could become a gateway site in the south of Derbyshire for large construction and science based industries in the east and west Midlands.

"This council has an excellent track record of attracting investment and I welcome news that, subject to planning permission, it will achieve investment and employment opportunities in the near future.

"The application for the relief road that has been long awaited for Woodville will be centred on Tollgate. I can only imagine the welcome relief of residents in that area which they see as part of this application."

South Derbyshire’s MP Heather Wheeler said it would open up "a swathe" of backland for new development.

She said: "I welcome the fact that the Woodville to Swadlincote Regeneration Route planning application has been submitted. This has been a long time in the making and will open up a swathe of backland for new development, employment, housing and leisure use. This new infrastructure and road will make such a difference for traffic, giving them an alternative route to using the Tollgate roundabout in Woodville.

"South Derbyshire is a popular place to start a business and this new employment area will help make sure there is a steady supply of new premises. I wish the planning application a successful passage."

The link road comprises:



· A new three arm roundabout located on the Common Land between the A514 Derby Road and Woodhouse Street.

· Two roundabouts located within the Woodville Regeneration Area to give access to adjacent development land.

· A new service road fronting on to properties 8-38 Derby Road to provide access to these properties, which are currently accessed from the busy Derby Road. Properties 2, 4, and 6 will be accessed by a dropped kerb driveway along the Swadlincote leg of the roundabout.

· Redesigned access to the industrial units at the northern end of Woodhouse Street.

· Demolition of one commercial unit

· Improvements to Kiln Way and Derby Road including road widening, enhanced cycleway and improvements to accesses for existing units.

· Sustainable drainage systems to manage surface water run-off

· Landscaping and street lighting