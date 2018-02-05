Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals to install two mini-roundabouts at an accident-plagued crossroads blackspot are set to be submitted in just weeks - finally bringing an end to a 15-year saga.

In 2003, housing developer Taylor Wimpey agreed to build two islands at the Albert Village crossroads to cope with an increase in traffic due to its nearby 400-home development in Moira Road, Woodville.

The housing development is now almost finished but the mini-islands are still in the design stage 15 years later, the developer says.

However, investigative work on the drainage is due to start within the next two weeks, with hopes that the plans will be submitted to Leicestershire County Council in around eight weeks.

It comes seven months after preliminary work started at the junction in July 2017.

Motorists have consistently reported near misses which have increased over the years due to nearby housing developments. Several accidents have also been reported at the crossroads which is also close to a primary school.

The Burton Mail reported in February last year that talks were being held between council bosses and the housing developer to find out why plans to install the roundabouts at Albert Village crossroads had not got off the ground.

Taylor Wimpey was subject to conditions that a double mini-roundabout should be installed at the crossroads to cope with the increase in traffic because of the 400-home development.

An original report provided to the development control and regulatory board at Leicestershire County Council in 2003, when its highways department raised its own concerns, said: "As there will be a large increase in traffic using Occupation Lane through Albert Village, an improvement at the crossroads is considered essential.

"Detailed design of the junction has yet to be agreed and it should be implemented in accordance with a timescale also to be agreed with the highways authority."

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: "On-site investigation works to identify the existing state of the drainage in the area in which the double mini-roundabout will be located, are due to start within the next two weeks.

"The results of these works will be used to inform and finalise the designs for the roundabout and we currently anticipate that the plans will be submitted to Leicestershire County Council in the first week of March."