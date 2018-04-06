Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Determined residents have stepped up their campaign to block a controversial "concrete jungle" from being built on swathes of Uttoxeter countryside.

Members of Hazelwalls Action Group (HIG) have been distributing flyers around the town, calling for its residents to enter formal objections to the proposed 429-home estate on land off Timber Lane.

They want as many residents as possible to take part in the second public consultation on the plans by David Wilson Homes, which will now go before the borough planning committee for the second time in May.

Among the issues raised in the flyers are traffic and flooding concerns.

They read: "Did you get caught up in the traffic chaos last week when temporary one-way traffic controls were installed outside The Plough Inn?

"Were you in queues on Stafford Road, Old Knotty Way, the roundabout at Hockley Road and Kingfisher Way gridlocked in school rush hour, watching OUR children dodge cars on the roundabout?

"Just imagine when we have three-way controlled lights [at the junction of Stafford Road and the B5031, as proposed in the plans].

"Did you see Hazelwalls flood yet AGAIN two weeks ago? According to [flood risk assessments heard at the first planning meeting], it's a one-in-100-years event, although it's now happened FOUR times in two-and-a-half years."

The rallying cry comes after it was announced East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee would be forced to hear the Hazelwalls application again - nearly a year after giving it the green light.

Andrew Griffiths MP had written to top Government and council officials and argued townsfolk had not been adequately consulted on the plans.

The Uttoxeter MP felt they had not been given a fair chance to respond to the issue that nearly a fifth of the development would be built outside agreed development boundaries.

Mr Griffiths suggested Communities Minister Sajid Javid "call in" the application so it could be decided at national level.

But borough council chief executive Andy O'Brien wrote back to the Small Business Minister to announce he would launch a second public consultation and put the proposals back before the planning committee.

A council spokesman said: "A further round of statutory planning consultation is underway to enable residents to comment on the settlement boundary.

"Following the consultation, the planning committee will consider again the planning policy implications associated with the settlement boundary.

"Consultation responses to be submitted online or in writing by April 25."

David Wilson Homes has been approached for comments.

Anyone who wants to respond to the consultation can do so by emailing their thoughts to emily.christie@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk or sending them in writing to "Attention of Emily Christie Planning Office c/o East Staffordshire Borough Council, The Maltsters, Wetmore Road, Burton upon Trent, DE14 1LS".

Alternatively, they can comment online by visiting http://www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/planning/applications-and-decisions/applications-and-appeals , clicking "specific planning application" and entering application number P/2015/01497, before clicking "add comments here".

More about the Hazelwalls Farm development

If accepted at the second hearing, the new estate, situated off Timber Lane, will be accessed through Sorrell Close and via a new roundabout on Abbots Bromley Road, where three sets of traffic lights will be installed at the junction with Stafford Road.

The site will be made up of eight one-bed flats, 72 two-bedroom homes including 10 bungalows, 134 three-bed houses and 215 four-bed properties.

It will also provide 19.7 acres of "public green space" and a new half-hourly bus service will transport residents to and from the site.

David Wilson Homes has pledged £6.4 million to support education, health and sports infrastructure as part of the development.

At July's planning hearing, responding to concerns about flooding, officers claimed "controlled drainage" would reduce run-off into the nearby brook by "60 per cent."

Despite the development being likely to contribute an extra 800 cars driving through town every day, highways chiefs said the roads around the development would still "operate within capacity."

Councillor Syed Hussain, who did not vote at the planning hearing, said: "We are favouring a greenfield site for housing. Should we really be building another concrete jungle?"