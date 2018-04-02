Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fly-tipping hotspot could soon be off-limits to the public as a council battles to stop beauty spots being turned into eyesores.

South Derbyshire District Council is asking the public for their opinions on its plans after an area of land near Staker Lane, in Findern, has been targeted by the fly-tippers in recent years.

The district council wants to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order which will allow it to stop vehicles from gaining access to the land, which would see a gate added.

Warning signs and cameras have already been installed to catch the culprits along the lane, but district councillors think the new order will finally put an end to the catalogue of offences.

The orders were brought in under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and specify an area where activities are taking place that could be detrimental to the local community, including fly tipping. The orders allow councils to take action against anyone caught breaking them.

Breaching one of the orders can lead to a fine via fixed penalty notice or even prosecution in court, depending on the severity of the offence.

Councillor Peter Watson, from the council, said: "We have got a wonderful rural landscape in South Derbyshire and we are determined not to let the selfish actions of fly-tippers spoil it.

"Combating fly-tipping is a priority for us and offences at this site contribute to two per cent of all incidents in the district. This creates a cost for farmers and landowners to clean up.

"By working with Highways England, Derbyshire County Council and landowners, we hope to find a long term soluation.

"All interested parties are invited to have their say as part of this consultation."

The district council has already issued four £400 fixed penalty notices, seized one vehicle and successfully prosecuted two people for fly tipping offences on its patch.

It wants people to make their views known on the issue, with its consultation exercise open until April 30, 2018, and more information can be found by visiting www.south-derbys.gov.uk/findernpspo.