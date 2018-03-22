The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 50-year-old man caught allegedly brandishing a knife and a curtain pole in Swadlincote has been arrested.

The Inspector in charge of policing in Swadlincote has thanked members of the public and praised her officers after the man was arrested in the town.

The comments come after officers received a call at around 11.45am on Tuesday, March 13, from a member of the public reporting a man brandishing a knife and curtain pole, in Alexander Road.

Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested and taken to St Mary's Wharf police station in Derby.

Inspector Kate Bateman said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who called us about the incident. Although nobody has been hurt it must have been a worrying incident to witness.

"My officers attended quickly and were able to safely bring the man under arrest and (allegedly) disarm him of the knife.

"We will now be investigating to find out exactly what happened and why.

"This is a very rare type of incident in Swadlincote and I am pleased that thanks to the calls from the members of the public and the brave actions of the officers, it was quickly brought to an end."

Anyone with information about the incident can call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting occurrence number 18*115379, by visiting the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website . www.crimestoppers-uk.org