A school girl was approached by a man in a blue van, who tried to grab hold of her bag, Staffordshire Police have said.

The incident happened between 8am and 8.15am on Monday, December 4 on the A444 in Stapenhill.

Police have said that the van driver went on to make no attempt to follow the girl, a pupil at Paulet High School, but she ran to school and alerted a teacher.

Officers have now been in contact with schools in the local area to inform them of the incident, telling them to be wary.

Police say an investigation is under way and inquiries are ongoing.

It comes after similar incidents were reported in the area as two young girls were followed to Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College on two separate occasions in November.

It is not known if these incidents are linked to the latest one.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident is asked to contact the police by calling the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 154 of December 4.