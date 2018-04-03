Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of Uttoxeter Racecourse has renewed his calls for better transport links after fans missed out on the biggest event in the town's calendar due to full train carriages.

Racecourse executive director David MacDonald spoke out after learning about two race-goers who were unable to get to the Midlands Grand National on March 17.

They twice failed to get on packed East Midlands Trains services from Longton on Saturday, March 17.

Mr MacDonald said: "I have spent the last few years highlighting the inadequate service to Uttoxeter Railway Station on racedays and in particular on Sundays, when there are no trains at all before the first race.

"Andrew Griffiths MP and our local councillors have been a tremendous support and have raised the issue with the rail minister.

"I am hopeful that progress is being made. This is not, however, just about the racecourse.

"Uttoxeter is a growing town and the aspirational plans that developers have for the area will mean nothing if the transport infrastructure is not in place.

"Up to now neither economic or safety concerns have helped us get the extra carriages that are required."

Bosses at East Midlands Trains said they laid on extra carriages to and from Uttoxeter on the big race day.

They also said there were buses on standby at Stoke Station before and after National day.

And two major football matches also put extra demand on services on March 17.

But Alan and Pamela Elikowski told The Sentinel they were unable to board the two-carriage 10.39am service from Longton.

They also said there was no room on the four-carriage service an hour later.

North Staffordshire Rail Promotion Group chairman Jon Heal said East Midlands Trains had been lobbied for more carriages on the Crewe-to-Derby line, which runs through Uttoxeter.

He said: "This is one of those lines that does not get as much funding as other lines.

"The company is aware of Uttoxeter Racecourse and they do their best but they just don't have the spare carriages.

"They probably did their absolute best to put the four-carriage train on but they just don't have the flexibility."

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "We did provide a number of extra carriages on services to and from Uttoxeter and ran some five-carriage services throughout the day as well as having standby buses at Stoke and Derby.

"We did as much as we possibly could with the number of trains within our fleet."