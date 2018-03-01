Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A raft of schools in and around Uttoxeter have been forced to close for the day as "treacherous" icy conditions grip the town.

Safety concerns have seen many schools shut their doors, with many fearing conditions are too dangerous for children walking to school or taking the bus.

Thomas Alleyne's High School and all three middle schools in the Uttoxeter Pyramid have made the call this morning, March 3, amid safety concerns for staff and pupils.

A spokesman for Alleyne's said: "Following inspecting the school site and considering access to the school for staff and students we have made the decision that Thomas Alleyne's High School will be closed to students on March 1, 2018.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. These judgements are always difficult and we appreciate your understanding."

Oldfields Hall Middle School, in Uttoxeter, was one of the first to announce its closure and will have to reschedule this evening's planned parents' evening.

A spokesman for Ryecroft Middle School, in Rocester, said: "Due to adverse weather conditions and for the safety of pupils and staff, Ryecroft will be closed today."

Picknalls First School, St Josephs Catholic Primary School and Tynsel Parkes Primary Academy, in Uttoxeter, are also closed.

A Picknalls spokesman said: "Due to the poor weather conditions and the safety of all Picknalls First is closed for the day. We apologise for any inconvenience."

St Peter's First School, Alton, is on high ground and access to school grounds has been hampered by the snow and ice.

A spokesman for Talbot First School, in Kingstone, which is also shut, said: "Due to snowy and icy conditions and continuing bad weather it is unsafe on site and approaching roads."

Those in charge at Richard Clarke First School, in Abbots Bromley, said uncertainty about whether conditions would get worse influenced their decision to close.

A school spokesman said: "Due to inclement weather and difficult driving conditions and the unpredictable nature of more bad weather coming we have made the difficult decision to close school. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Painsley Catholic College, in Cheadle, which teaches hundreds of Uttoxeter pupils, cited "restricted bus travel" as one of the reasons for its closure.

A spokesman for All Saints First School, Checkley, said its closure was "due to the adverse weather conditions and the safety of everyone".

Bosses at Hutchinson Memorial School, in Checkley, said:

"The school is closed to staff and pupils due to the weather and treacherous travel conditions."

Loxley Hall School, in Loxley, is another of the schools to shut, with staff describing travelling conditions as "dangerous".

A school spokesman said: "Due to dangerous travelling conditions caused by the bad weather, Loxley Hall will be closed to students and staff on Thursday, March 1. Reopening will be reviewed and parents, carers and staff kept informed as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Snow and sub-zero temperatures are forecast to continue for much of the day and into tomorrow.