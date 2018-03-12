The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two burglars broke into a convenience store in the early hours of Sunday morning, police have said.

They smashed a window to get into the Sainsbury's Local store in Burton Road in Midway while it was closed for the night. Once inside they stole a display unit containing National Lottery scratchcards. But as they escaped they dropped the unit and ended up fleeing empty handed.

Detectives from Derbyshire police are now trying to trace the pair who were spotted on CCTV wearing hooded jackets as they raided the store.

The raid at 2.45am on Sunday, March 11.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "Two people have smashed the front window to get in.

"They took a lottery scratch card unit but they dropped it on the way out.

"The two people seen in hooded jackets were seen heading off towards Sandcliffe Road."

The store was open as usual the following morning.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Derbyshire police by calling non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference number 18000111740. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.