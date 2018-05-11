Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unsettled weather with sunshine and rain is on its way to Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter - just days after the hottest early May Bank Holiday for 40 years.

Monday, May 7, was the warmest May Day since the 1970s, with temperatures soaring to 27C, but that is all about to change as a series of cold fronts from the North Atlantic head towards the UK.

In Burton, Thursday will have a chilly but bright start to the day, but scattered showers are possible in the area during the morning. The rain is expected to dry out through the afternoon and it will turn sunnier later on with top temperatures of 15C.

Forecasters have predicted that Friday will be wet and windy across the Burton area, but conditions will take a slight turn for the better over the weekend, when the sun is expected to make an appearance. However, showers are still likely over both Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere in the UK, the low pressure and cold fronts heading in from the Atlantic will heavily influence conditions in the UK and showers are expected to hit most parts of the country throughout the week. The jet stream will also move south allowing cooler conditions to sweep across Britain.

There will be brighter and drier spells but temperatures will tend to dip slightly below average for the time of year in the cooler air.

Forecaster Sarah Sammy, of The Weather Channel, said: "A low centre and associated fronts will move in from the North Atlantic towards the British Isles.

"Unsettled weather will become widespread over Ireland through the morning and begin to affect Britain later on, starting with western Scotland and Wales.

"Winds will be light to gentle ahead of the front, but as the band of rain moves in, winds will increase, moderate to fresh. Gusts will be strong over Ireland and western Scotland.

"The north-westerly flow will bring cooler air and temperatures will begin to lower slightly below normal for the time of year in the west, but staying nearer normal over central areas and slightly above normal in the east.

"By Thursday, temperatures across the British Isles will revert to normal for the time of year."