A former Conservative councillor for Woodville has defected to UKIP following a political storm over Brexit - amid claims he was gagged by the Tories.

Councillor Ray Tipping was only elected to the ward on South Derbyshire District Council in May 2017 - filling the seat left empty by fellow Tory councillor Gill Farrington following her sudden death in February last year.

But in February this year he revealed he was switching allegiance from the Conservatives after becoming unhappy with the Government's progress leaving the European Union, becoming the only UKIP councillor on the authority.

He also claimed he had been 'gagged' by the Tories - a notion dismissed by the party as 'disingenuous'.

Councillor Tipping told the Burton Mail he had wanted to join UKIP for some time, having previously been a member, but was unhappy with the recent frequent change of leader. But he decided to take the plunge following the ousting of Henry Bolton from the top job.

He said: “I want to be involved with a party that speaks on behalf of the people, listens to the needs of the people and not to just toe a party line. I have been gagged as a Conservative and criticized for saying what I believe is right.

"I am sick of the two-party system, it is outdated and proven not to work.

"This country needs UKIP. We fought hard to get Brexit and we need to make sure the government doesn't backtrack, which is what seems to be happening.”

Councillor Alan Graves, regional chairman for UKIP and leader of the UKIP group on Derby City Council, said: “Ray has been a good friend for many years and we are delighted with this news. Ray is a clear example that UKIP is needed in our politics, and he will be a real asset to us, and his constituents."

Gerard Batten, UKIP interim leader, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Councillor Tipping. I hope that he will be the first of many people who will be joining us and can see that UKIP is going to remain as the key force that will ensure that the established parties are kept honest about Brexit."

But leaders of the South Derbyshire Conservative Association dismissed claims of "gagging" and said the Government was progressing with Brexit.

Councillor David Muller, chairman of South Derbyshire Conservative Association, said: "Ray worked diligently for Woodville and Hartshorne during his time as a Conservative councillor on South Derbyshire District Council.

"He decided to leave the Conservatives, nearly three months ago, because of differences over national policy, not local issues."

"While we do, of course, respect Ray's decision and his rights to his own views, to say he was "gagged" is disingenuous and there are processes in place for councillors to raise concerns on policy at both local and national levels.

"Negotiations between the UK and the EU are ongoing and will continue as we advance towards the date for Brexit on March 29, 2019."

The line-up for Woodville now includes three parties, with Kim Coe for the Tories, Steve Taylor for Labour, and Councillor Tipping for UKIP.

In the run-up to his election, Councillor Tipping beat off UKIP's Mike Dawson, Labour's Malc Gee and Liberal Democrat Rebecca Wilkinson.