Music fanatics with a love of old-style vinyl are in for a treat this week as the UK celebrates Record Store Day.

Saturday, April 21 will mark the eleventh year of the special day, which sees fans of vinyl records come together and artists release exclusive products.

In 2017, the tenth anniversary event, more than 500 artists released limited edition vinyl products to be sold exclusively at around 200 stores.

The event was created in 2007 to celebrate the pride and community around record shops, while also trying to attract customers back.

Participating countries include Australia, Spain and Italy, along with the United Kingdom.

Each year, a designated ambassador is picked for the day, with soul singer, Rag'n'Bone Man, famous for hits like 'Human' and 'Skin' selected this year.

In his new role, he will record two new tracks that will be released on vinyl.

Sales of vinyl records have hit a renaissance period and are increasingly popular each day, according to organisers of Record Store Day.

They said: "The vinyl boom continues as the latest industry market statistics from the Entertainment Retailers Association show vinyl sales growing for the tenth year by a further 34 per cent in 2017 to a £88 million business."

Each year, hundreds of stores are selected to take part in the celebrations, with the exclusive release of vinyl records from artists for sale.

This year, popular record shop, The Attic, in Ashby will be playing a big part in celebrating the event.

Hundreds of exclusive vinyl discs will be on sale, including 'Summer Night City, by Abba, 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' by The Rolling Stones and Linkin Park's 'One More Light Live'.

On Saturday, the Ashby store will be open from 8am until 11pm, an extension on the normal 9am until 4.30pm opening hours. Coffee will be handed out to music fans dedicated enough to queue from 7am.

Owner of the store, Ben Duncombe said last year's event to celebrate Record Store Day was 'hugely popular,' and is anticipating an even bigger reaction this year.

There will be live music from a series of acts including Locks, Ali Clinton, DJ Matty B, Paris Alexander and more.

Gins and craft beers will be available throughout the day at a pop-up bar, with a number of prize giveaways throughout the day and one lucky person winning a record player.

Records will be on sale with live acts performing up to 11pm.

Anybody looking for more information should keep an eye on The Attic’s dedicated Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/theatticashby .