A Stretton businessman has admitted stealing almost £90,000 from a Swadlincote recruitment consultants that he worked for.

Financial director David Moss, of Rolleston Road, pleaded guilty to fraudulently taking £87,000 from Recruit 2 Suit U Midland Ltd, which is based in Oaktree Business Park, in Cadley Hill Road, between May 15 and July 29, 2016.

The 59-year-old also pleaded guilty to a second charge of making a false bank statement between July 26 and 29, 2016 when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.

Now he has been warned by a judge that he is "inevitably facing a custodial sentence" for his crimes when he is sentenced.

John Dunne, prosecuting, said: "The defendant is 59 years old and has no previous convictions.

"Between the dates stated that he has pleaded guilty to, £87,000 was siphoned off from the company accounts.

"It is right to say that £21,000 of that was paid to the HMRC so the actual loss is a sum of £65,942 and a few pence.

"The starting point for a crime and category such as this is three years [imprisonment] with a range of 18 months to four years."

No details of how Moss stole the cash or created the false bank statement were read out at the hearing.

But the court was told that the offences took place while he was the financial director of the Swadlincote-based firm.

He was initially charged with stealing £372,000 from the firm and had now admitted taking almost £90,000.

Recruit 2 Suit U Mids Ltd is this year celebrating 10 years serving Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

It says its mission is to "provide each and every client with skilled recruitment advice in a timely and efficient manner" and is "one of the leading recruitment agencies in the region comprised of expert recruiters who love their work."

Its expertise areas are industrial, commercial, hospitality and corporate.

Gemma Taylor, owner of the consultancy, said: "After a long wait of 18 months for this to happen I am pleased he has finally admitted his guilt.

"I am a hard-working mother-of-five who has always earned an honest living and now I want to see justice for this man who has taken this money for his own selfish gain.

"My family has suffered greatly and now I just want justice."

Justin Ablott, for Moss said his client has "never been before a court before" and has a wife who suffers an illness.

He asked for the case to be adjourned while a medical report and a pre-sentence report are prepared.

Mr Ablott said: "He is self-employed and appreciates this [offending] crosses the custodial threshold."

Judge Jonathan Bennett adjourned the case until April 30 when Moss will be sentenced.

He said: "It will be very difficult for whoever is representing this defendant to persuade the judge that anything other than custody is appropriate.

"You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence because of the high value and it seems to me that custody is ultimately inevitable.

"However, I think it is only right that a medical report on your wife's condition and a pre-sentence report on you are prepared.

"You must come to court on April 30 expecting custody."

Judge Bennett granted Moss unconditional bail until he next appears in court.