Families are invited to enjoy Alice in Wonderland-themed Easter trails at Uttoxeter's museum ahead of its near £1 million transformation.

Redfern's Cottage, Museum of Uttoxeter Life, will host the events on Saturdays, March 31, April 7 and April 14, from 11am to 3pm.

Volunteers have been clearing out the museum ahead of a massive £970,000 refurbishment project funded by a National Lottery grant.

A spokesman for the museum said: "A menagerie of rabbits, mock turtles, mice, flamingos, Cheshire cats will join Alice as children follow her down the rabbit hole.

"For the three Saturdays of the East Staffordshire Borough school holidays the museum volunteers have worked hard to fill the empty cottage with scenes and activities to create a unique, immersive trail with stories, poems, crafts and a few sweet treats too.

"It will also be a chance for anyone wishing to see the historic building before refurbishment starts in May.

"The doors will then be closed and scaffolding up so even the trustees and volunteers will have to make an appointment to come on site."

Those wishing to take part are asked to pay £1 per trail.

Volunteer coordinator Laura Wigg-Bailey said: "Even those not bringing children can come in for free on the open Saturdays and look round, chat to volunteers and share their thoughts on our progress so far."

More information is available online at www.redfernscottage.org or at the museum's Facebook page.