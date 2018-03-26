The video will start in 8 Cancel

A museum heading into an exciting new era has launched a fresh appeal to townsfolk to help it create and conserve Uttoxeter's rich history.

A community archiving day will be held at Redfern's Cottage, Museum of Uttoxeter Life, in Carter Street, on Tuesday, March 27, from 10am to noon.

People in town are being encouraged to bring along photographs and documents - or even just provide their personal anecdotes and memories.

It comes after the museum was awarded nearly £1 million in lottery funding to undergo a massive refurbishment project.

Seven new galleries will be introduced covering domestic life, the civil war, markets, "religious dissent" and "the making of the modern town".

Co-ordinator Laura Wigg- Bailey said: "Our mission is to become the home for the stories of Uttoxeter and the people who created them and who contributed to our heritage."

On the archiving day, all contributions will be scanned, photographed or recorded at the event - or by arrangement - and returned to residents.

Five previous archiving events have seen items ranging from postcards, photographs, news cuttings and sale catalogues to 19th-century Uttoxeter Choral Society programmes.

The museum is in the process of creating a "comprehensive community archive" of stories and images.

They will be loaded onto the museum’s website as it aims to to "establish Uttoxeter as a regional visitor attraction".

The community archiving day, which is a free, drop -in event, will be led by the museum’s four experienced archivists, who plan to hold further events in November and in January.