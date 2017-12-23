Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hilton woman who had to cut her holiday to New York short because her dog went missing has been reunited with her beloved bet.

Lynne Land, 51, was left heartbroken after being told her toy poodle, Freddie, had gone missing right after she stepped off the plane to celebrate her daughter's 21st birthday.

Freddie went missing after running away from the dog walker at Catton Hall, in Walton, in the morning on Thursday, December 21.

The mum said she was "sick to death with worry" when she found out, and a cruel hoax caller even phoned her to say that Freddie was dead.

The caller was wrong though, and Freddie is now safe and well with Lynne's mum until she returns. She will still be coming home early and will be able to spend Christmas with her family and Freddie and Lynne's other pooch, Mojo.

The two dogs rose to fame after appearing on ITV's hit talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

The pups drove around in a toy sports car together, almost running over hosts Ant and Dec, after Mojo performed dances and tricks on stage and even played a tune on her tiny piano.

The duo received four yeses from judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Although Lynne is disappointed that she could not enjoy the holiday in New York, she is excited to be reunited with Freddie, knowing that he is now safe.

She said: "I am so grateful for everyone who was out looking for him or shared our post on Facebook.

"I'm just glad that Freddie is safe. I was so worried about him and now I can relax knowing that he is OK."

Lynne was unable to alter her flights, so had to fork out on ones back to the UK in the evening on Friday, December 22.

Although Freddie is now safe, she is still heading home after the ordeal to spend time with her beloved dogs.