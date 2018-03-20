Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who were left gutted after their brand new sporty Audi S4 car was stolen from their driveway have told of their relief after it was found a day - undamaged.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that the grey Audi had been found in Main Street, opposite the Colvile Arms, in Lullington and it will be returned to the owners once specialised officers have combed the car for evidence in the bid to catch those who took it from the couple's driveway in Church Gresley.

Darren Allsopp and his wife Victoria, only bought the car last month and say they were gutted when they woke up on Monday, March 19, morning to find it had gone.

The dad-of-four said he had gone to see the car after police told him it had been found and to his relief there is not a mark on it.

He said: "I'm so relieved to have it back! I have been to see it to make sure there was no damage caused to it, and there is not a mark on it.

"Now I'm just waiting for the police to finish with it and then I can have it back."

The mobile caterer was also relieved to find his £700 personalised number plate was still on the car as well.

A police spokesman said: "The stolen vehicle was recovered today in Lullington thanks to information from the local community."

The couple have also taken to Facebook to thank everybody who shared their plea, and say they believe the public are to thank for finding the car.

Mr Allsopp said on the night the car was taken that he had heard the noise in the early hours of the morning, which he thought bizarre and later realised that just have been his car being stolen.

They put out a plea on social media, which was shared more than 300 times, after the car was stolen, asking members of the public to keep their eyes out for there beloved car.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact police on the non-emergency 111 number.