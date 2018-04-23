Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter will fall silent to honour 45 forgotten heroes as their names are finally immortalised on the town's war memorial - 100 years after they died fighting for their country.

At 10.30am on Wednesday, April 25, the brave servicemen will be forever etched in history when three new bronze plaques are unveiled at the Market Place landmark.

The plaques will carry the names of the men whose heroics in the First World War were only recently uncovered by Uttoxeter historians Alan and Gillian Talbot.

During research for their book, Uttoxeter's Lost Generation 1914-18, the couple found many names of soldiers killed in The Great War were missing from the memorial.

They were instrumental in rectifying the oversight to ensure the names of all 230 men and one woman who gave their lives are remembered forever.

Now the Talbots will join scores of Uxonians for a special service to mark the unveiling of the new plaques, which were funded by JCB.

Gillian Talbot said: "This is a very important day in Uttoxeter’s history which will ensure every person from Uttoxeter who gave their lives in the world wars is rightfully recognised for every generation that follows.

"We sincerely hope that as many people as possible attend this special ceremony to once again shine a light on the town’s heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Civic dignitaries, church members, ex-servicemen and women will be present at the service, which will feature music from Uttoxeter Town Brass Band.

Children from schools in the Uttoxeter Pyramid will place remembrance crosses around the war memorial.

It will mark a special occasion for JCB, as the unveiling coincides with the 141st anniversary of Captain Oswald Bamford's birth.

Captain Bamford was a cousin of JCB Chairman Lord Bamford’s grandfather and served with the 1/6 Battalion The North Staffordshire Regiment.

The father-of-two died aged just 38 at the Battle of Loos, along with 15 other Uttoxeter soldiers, on October 13, 1915 – a day remembered as one of the most tragic in the town’s history.

In homage to the Armistice Day tradition, the service will be led by Reverend Charles Dale and will include prayers and hymns from the original dedication of the war memorial, which took place in November 1928.

These will include Abide with Me and O God our Help in Ages Past.

The Last Post and Reveille will also be sounded and there will be two minutes’ silence at 11am.

The new plaque will also honour a 46th person, a soldier from World War II, whose name was discovered to be missing from the memorial.

Members of the public who wish to join the service are asked to gather at the War Memorial in Market Place at 10.30am on Wednesday, April 25.

A special edition of Uttoxeter’s Lost Generation 1914-1918 is being launched to coincide with the unveiling of the plaques.

The book, available online through Amazon, now has new information on the town’s war heroes and many new photographs.